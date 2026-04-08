Accenture PLC $ACN Stake Decreased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,135,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,938,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,615,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,371,149,000 after purchasing an additional 790,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,050,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,649,000 after purchasing an additional 295,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $325.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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