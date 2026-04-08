9,850 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Purchased by Steadtrust LLC

Steadtrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $165,993,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 1,049.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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