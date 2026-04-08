6,381 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

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Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Chart Industries stock opened at $207.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $208.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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