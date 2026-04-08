4,886 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Purchased by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.6% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE AJG opened at $217.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,778.72. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,814.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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