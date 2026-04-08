27,818 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.1% of Jericho Financial LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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