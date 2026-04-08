21,513 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVI. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,003,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,642,000 after buying an additional 414,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 309,852 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000.

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FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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