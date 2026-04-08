16,035 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.05.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.09%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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