Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,466. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $310,133.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,098. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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