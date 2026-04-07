Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.30, but opened at $43.5275. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $43.5275, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 9.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.57 and a quick ratio of 23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 48.10%. Research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

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Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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