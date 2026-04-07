Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 6,848 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in First Solar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 335 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $67,268.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,248. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,100. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,989 shares of company stock worth $14,921,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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