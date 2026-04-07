Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $12,325.29 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 13,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $12,325.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,490.12. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,503 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $5,982.76.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,332 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $3,165.40.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of WHLR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $301.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHLR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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