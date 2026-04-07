Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.0%

AEIS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $331.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,477. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $25,448,649.12. This represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $79,507,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 404,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,173,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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