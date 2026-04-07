Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107,971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $809,250. This trade represents a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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