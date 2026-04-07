Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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