Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.73. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 627,880 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $4,739,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,144,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,793,313.54. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,697 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Further Reading

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