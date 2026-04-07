VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 738,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 447,332 shares.The stock last traded at $3.9950 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

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VinFast Auto Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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