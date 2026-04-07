Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $262.48 and last traded at $262.0190. 2,819,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,644,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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