Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $72,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,022,000 after buying an additional 5,170,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,296,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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