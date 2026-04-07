Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $340,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asempa Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VIG opened at $216.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.