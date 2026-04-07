VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $395.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.14. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $427.94.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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