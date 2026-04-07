Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 71,282 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,541 put options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3%

XLU stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823,828. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.62. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

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Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,188,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,348,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities. The Fund utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index.

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