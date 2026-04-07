Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.2750, but opened at $1.32. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,018 shares traded.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $695.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 12.13%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

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