Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. 186,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 40,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Uniserve Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.