Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 90,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 477,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNICY. Zacks Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unicharm from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Unicharm Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Unicharm had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.93%.Unicharm has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

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Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

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