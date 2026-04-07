Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.15% of GATX worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 364.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA raised its position in GATX by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GATX by 61.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

GATX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. GATX Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.44 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.GATX’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,226.73. This represents a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.