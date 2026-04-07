TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.6786.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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TripAdvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.12%.The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 375.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,137,374 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after buying an additional 1,687,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $26,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,607 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $15,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,107,995 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,858 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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