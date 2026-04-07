Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.7010, with a volume of 11257784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. The trade was a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 427.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,997,000 after purchasing an additional 360,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

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The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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