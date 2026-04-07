Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$181.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Trading Up 2.6%
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries
In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.60, for a total transaction of C$195,955.20. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.
Further Reading
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