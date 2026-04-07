Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Holdings Lowered by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5%

TRI opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NASDAQ:TRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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