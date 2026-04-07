The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.04.

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Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,060. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after purchasing an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,330,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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