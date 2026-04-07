Textron Inc. $TXT Holdings Lifted by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 869.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,220,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,205,000 after buying an additional 212,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 140,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,327,000 after buying an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,239,000 after buying an additional 880,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,470.44. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.