Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.49. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 41,806 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

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Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 135,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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