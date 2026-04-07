TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $13.52. TDK shares last traded at $12.8530, with a volume of 257,355 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTDKY shares. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura raised TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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TDK Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

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TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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