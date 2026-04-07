Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 21,052,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,621,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Trading Down 8.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.37.

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