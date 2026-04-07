Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 24,536,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 36,975,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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