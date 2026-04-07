Succinct (PROVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.73 Million

Succinct (PROVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Succinct has a total market cap of $42.73 million and $14.43 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Succinct has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Succinct token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Succinct

Succinct’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official website for Succinct is www.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz.

Buying and Selling Succinct

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.22295128 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $17,267,458.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Succinct should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Succinct using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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