StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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