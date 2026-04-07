Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,956 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,575,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.