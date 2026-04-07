Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 62,287 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,287 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Churchill Downs worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,098,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,595,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 38.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,994,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 835,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,457,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 500,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 49.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,376,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 452,716 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,257,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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