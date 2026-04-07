Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $74.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,557,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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