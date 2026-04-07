Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
UnitedHealth Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CMS finalized a materially larger-than-expected Medicare Advantage payment increase for 2027 (~2.48%), adding about $13 billion industrywide. This directly benefits UnitedHealth given its scale in MA plans and improves revenue/margin outlook for the business. Trump administration finalizes better-than-feared Medicare Advantage payment rate
- Positive Sentiment: Reports note Medicare Advantage payments will rise ~2.5% in 2027, above earlier estimates — a direct tailwind for UNH’s Medicare Advantage revenue and cash flow profile. UnitedHealth, Humana, Health Insurers Jump On Higher Medicare Advantage Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight the size of the MA market (~35M members) and why the new payment baseline is a big deal for healthcare insurers, reinforcing investor optimism on UNH’s core growth engine. New Medicare Payment Rate Expected. Why It’s a Big Deal for Healthcare Stocks.
- Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded/boosted its rating on UNH ahead of Q1 results, providing analyst support into the earnings period and helping lift sentiment. Raymond James Boosts UnitedHealth (UNH) Rating Before Q1 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews and commentary note UNH enters Q1 reporting (Apr 21) with weak guidance last quarter but still broad analyst support — the upcoming print is a near-term catalyst. UnitedHealth Q1 Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Upcoming Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview/market pieces flag April 21 as a make-or-break quarter for validating management’s recovery narrative after a turbulent year. Earnings outcome will likely drive the next leg of the stock’s move. Is April 21 When UnitedHealth Group Finally Sheds Its Problem Past?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary warns of recent weakness — UNH has fallen materially over the past six months after softer results and below-trend guidance; downside risks remain if Q1 disappoints or regulatory/ margin pressures persist. 2 Reasons to Watch UNH and 1 to Stay Cautious
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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