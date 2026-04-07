Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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