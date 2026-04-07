Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 93% compared to the average volume of 8,803 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

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SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $97.03. 621,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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