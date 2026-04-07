Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.15. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $179.34.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

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