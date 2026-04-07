Spire Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41,525% compared to the average daily volume of 12 call options.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,461. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

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Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 88,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 550,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,915,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

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Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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