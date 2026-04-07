SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Position Lifted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SPYV opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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