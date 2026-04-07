Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1599 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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