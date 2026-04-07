Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $63.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $661.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $677.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.73. The stock has a market cap of $729.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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