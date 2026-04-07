Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

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