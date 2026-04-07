South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.