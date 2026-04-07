Sourceless Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $179.87 million and approximately $4.44 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004667 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00853092 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,869.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

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